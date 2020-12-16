Facts

If elections were held in near future, five parties would enter Rada - poll

 If elections to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine were held in the near future, the Servant of the People party would receive 26.5% of votes of those who will take part in the elections and decided which party to vote for, according to results of a poll conducted by the Razumkov Center sociological service from 4 to 9 December 2020.

According to a press release published on Wednesday with the results of the sociological survey, 19.5% of respondents are ready to vote for the European Solidarity party, respectively, for the Opposition Platform - For Life party - 18%, for the Batkivschyna party - 9%, for the Strength and Honor party - 5%.

The Ukrainian Strategy party of former Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, Svoboda party, Holos party, For the Future party, Vitali Klitchko's UDAR and others do not overcome the 5% barrier.

The study was conducted by the sociological service of the Razumkov Center from December 4 to December 9, 2020 by the method of face-to-face interviews at the place of residence of the respondents. A total of 2,018 respondents aged 18 and over were interviewed in all regions of Ukraine, with the exception of Crimea and the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, according to a sample representing the adult population by main socio-demographic indicators. The theoretical sampling error (excluding the design effect) does not exceed 2.3% with a probability of 0.95.

 

