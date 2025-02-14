Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:39 14.02.2025

Friday Rada meeting doesn’t take place

The plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada on Friday did not take place due to the blocking of the presidium and the government lodge by the European Solidarity faction, said MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak (Holos faction).

"That's what we had to prove. The government lodge and the presidium are blocked ... That’s all. The day … finished without a meeting," Zhelezniak wrote on Telegram.

“European Solidarity” also blocked the Presidium of the Verkhovna Rada on Thursday morning, demanding accountability of the National Security and Defense Council members for the unlawful decision regarding sanctions against Petro Poroshenko. "European Solidarity" also demands to include in the agenda bills concerning the return of military PIT (Personal Income Tax) to brigades, the deprivation of mandates of MPs from OPZZh (Opposition Platform – For Life), and the repeal of the scandalous corrupt law on the purchase of Russian nuclear power units.

"It's very dangerous when a person who has enormous power does whatever they want. Because today it concerns Poroshenko, tomorrow it may concern other political forces, and the day after tomorrow it will concern every citizen," says faction co-chairman Arthur Gerasimov.

"...The Speaker of the Parliament deliberately violated the law, deliberately violated the constitutional rights of the Ukrainian citizen Petro Poroshenko. It's very bad that they are also boasting about it. It's very bad when people who simply either don't know or, even worse, knowingly distort and violate Ukrainian law are in charge of the state," says MP Rostyslav Pavlenko.

"This parliamentary crisis is the result of absolutely senseless, petty, selfish actions of Zelensky. Instead of preparing for extremely difficult negotiations in a situation where Ukraine is being excluded from the negotiation process, the principle 'Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine' is being destroyed, when on the contrary, the maximum unity of the government, opposition, and the entire society is needed - Zelensky is arranging internal quarrels," says Volodymyr Ariev.

"Instead of showing the unity of the position of all Ukrainian presidents - Yushchenko, Poroshenko, Zelensky - on key issues of our territorial integrity and sovereignty, we see that Zelensky cannot calm down and is already living by the elections, not the war. And his latest statements in the series "I accuse Poroshenko of treason, because that's what the NSDC sanctions sound like, but if he gives the money, then I'll change my mind" - excuse me, this is racketeering," noted Iryna Herashchenko.

After that, the Speaker of Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk announced a break in the session.

An hour of questions to the government is traditionally held during the plenary week on Friday.

