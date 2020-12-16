Facts

13:37 16.12.2020

Large-scale online conference of Ukrainian ambassadors to take place on Dec 17-22

On December 17-22, a conference of heads of foreign diplomatic institutions of Ukraine will be held online with the participation of ambassadors, permanent representatives of consuls general abroad.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, the conference will be opened by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

It is noted that during the event, plenary sessions will be held with the participation of Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov. Also, the events will be attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba and his deputies.

"The conference will be held under the motto 'Do your best.' Its purpose is to determine the priorities and tasks of Ukraine's foreign policy in the near future. Participants will outline the positions and ambitions of Ukraine in the world, ways to improve diplomatic work to protect and promote the national interests of our state. They will also discuss a strategy for promoting Ukrainian exports to foreign markets and attracting foreign investments to Ukraine as priority tasks of Ukrainian foreign policy," it was reported.

In addition, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will be the guest of honor. The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell will also make a special video message to the conference participants.

Tags: #conference #ambassadors #mfa
