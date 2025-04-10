Community alliance call for modernizing wildlife conservation, hunting legislation

Ukraine has great potential in the hunting industry, but the further development of this industry is hampered by the lack of modern legislative regulation, according to the Ukrainian community alliance Council for Hunting and Wildlife Conservation

"Ukraine needs to quickly regulate the state policy in the field of hunting legislation, through the approval of the Industry Development Strategy and the necessary legislation," noted the participants of the press conference "The Need to Reform the Hunting Industry," which took place at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Thursday.

Speakers said these steps will provide an opportunity to attract investment, develop non-industrial territories, where hunting will act as a multiplier for the development of related businesses; attract funds for environmental protection activities and provide an opportunity for industry enterprises to develop by investing in the development of Ukraine's wildlife, the fight against poaching, ensuring biosecurity, and attracting private capital.

Alliance members that Ukraine has enormous potential for the development of hunting: 38.3 million hectares of hunting grounds (the largest in Europe), more than 1,100 business entities. In total, there are 900,000 people in the country who have received a hunter's license, including 350,000 active ones before the start of the full-scale invasion.

"The industry's potential is tens of thousands of jobs for specialists who care about nature, and if we take into account the types of economic activity associated with hunting, hundreds of thousands of jobs, including for our veterans, especially in places remote from cities, where it is difficult to find work and there is no labor market," the organizers of the press conference said.