15:09 15.12.2020

About 40 policemen injured during rally on Maidan – Kyiv police

Kyiv Police said that about 40 policemen were injured during the rally on Independence Square (Maidan Nezalezhnosti) in Kyiv on Tuesday.

"During the action on Independence Square, about 40 policemen were injured. One law enforcement officer was hit on the head during the crush, as a result of which he lost consciousness, other policemen received eye burns," Kyiv police headquarters told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to media, there is also a victim among the protesters.

The police said that on Tuesday, a mass rally is taking place in the city center, the participants of which marched from Constitution Square to the Independence Square.

"When they tried to set up military tents, there was a crowd and the protesters used gas canisters towards the law enforcement officers," the police said.

"As a result, one policeman was hit on the head, and he lost consciousness, and about 40 received chemical burns to his eyes," the National Police in Kyiv said.

The head office once again called on the protesters to comply with the current legislation.

As reported, the participants of the STOP lockdown action demand to remove quarantine restrictions for small and micro-businesses, as well as to adopt bills No. 3853-1 (2) and No. 3993, aimed at protecting the simplified taxation system.

Tags: #injured #police #kyiv
