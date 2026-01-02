Fake SBU agents swindle pensioner for equivalent of UAH 1.4 mln in Kyiv

In Kyiv, fraudsters swindled over UAH 1,400,000 in various currencies from a pensioner under the pretext of an alleged special service checking of money for involvement in an aggressor country, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office reports.

"Under the procedural guidance of the Darnytsia District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv, a 30-year-old resident of the capital was reported on suspicion of fraud, who defrauded an elderly Kyiv resident, promising to check her savings," the capital's prosecutor's office said in a message on its Telegram channel on Friday.

According to the prosecutor's office, it was established that the 74-year-old woman was told over the phone that the SBU should check her money for involvement in an aggressor country: to do this, she must provide all her savings for verification, and the money will be returned to her in a few days.

"Believing that she was communicating with special services employees, the pensioner transferred all her savings to the so-called "agent" - over $21,000, about EUR 5,000 and about UAH 285,000," the report notes.

The actions of the suspect, to whom the pensioner gave the money, are qualified under Part 5 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely, as complicity in fraud committed on a particularly large scale.

Other persons involved in the commission of fraud are being identified.