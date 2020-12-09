Metro to carry passengers without number restrictions during enhanced quarantine from Jan 8 to Jan 24 - Krykliy

During the enhanced quarantine from January 8 to January 24, 2021, the metro will carry passengers without restrictions on the number, Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Vladyslav Krykliy wrote on his Telegram channel.

"The metro will carry passengers without any restrictions on the number of seats. Postal operators will work as usual, no changes," he wrote.

The transport operation will not stop during the additional quarantine restrictions in January 2021.

Motor vehicles, including minibuses, trolleybuses, trams and railways, will carry passengers in the number of seats. This applies to urban, suburban, intercity, intraregional and interregional communications.

Domestic air transportation will be carried out without restrictions, but during air travel abroad, one should be guided by the conditions of entry-exit established for Ukrainian citizens by the country where the passenger is traveling.