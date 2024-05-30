Kyiv Metro increases intervals between trains due to acute staff shortage

Municipal enterprise Kyiv Metro, due to a severe shortage of skilled workers caused by migration and mobilization, is forced to increase the intervals between trains during peak hours.

"Given the current staffing situation, train schedules on all subway lines will be changed in the near future. The intervals between trains will be increased by approximately one minute during non-peak hours and by 45 seconds during peak hours," Kyiv Metro announced on Facebook on Thursday.

The subway is experiencing a severe shortage of skilled workers. In particular, there are 83 vacancies for train operators, 48 for electromechanical technicians, and 161 for turners and fitters in the respective fields.

The reasons for this include partially forced migration, the specific nature of the professions, and mobilization work. About 7% of metro employees are currently serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and their number is constantly increasing, the enterprise said.

Kyiv Metro said that they are constantly conducting intensified recruitment efforts to attract specialists. In particular, they collaborate with institutions of specialized education and the city employment center.

"At the same time, the metro is a narrowly specialized enterprise, and the training and adaptation of some professions require long-term specialized training. For example, a train operator undergoes training for over 12 months before being allowed to work independently on the line," the enterprise said.

The metro also reminded that the underground stations of the Kyiv's metro are dual-purpose structures and are used round the clock as shelters during air raid alerts. To ensure the reliable and uninterrupted operation of the complex system of engineering networks and structures, hundreds of highly qualified specialists are employed, and there is no possibility to promptly replace them.