Facts

14:47 30.05.2024

Kyiv Metro increases intervals between trains due to acute staff shortage

2 min read
Kyiv Metro increases intervals between trains due to acute staff shortage

Municipal enterprise Kyiv Metro, due to a severe shortage of skilled workers caused by migration and mobilization, is forced to increase the intervals between trains during peak hours.

"Given the current staffing situation, train schedules on all subway lines will be changed in the near future. The intervals between trains will be increased by approximately one minute during non-peak hours and by 45 seconds during peak hours," Kyiv Metro announced on Facebook on Thursday.

The subway is experiencing a severe shortage of skilled workers. In particular, there are 83 vacancies for train operators, 48 for electromechanical technicians, and 161 for turners and fitters in the respective fields.

The reasons for this include partially forced migration, the specific nature of the professions, and mobilization work. About 7% of metro employees are currently serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and their number is constantly increasing, the enterprise said.

Kyiv Metro said that they are constantly conducting intensified recruitment efforts to attract specialists. In particular, they collaborate with institutions of specialized education and the city employment center.

"At the same time, the metro is a narrowly specialized enterprise, and the training and adaptation of some professions require long-term specialized training. For example, a train operator undergoes training for over 12 months before being allowed to work independently on the line," the enterprise said.

The metro also reminded that the underground stations of the Kyiv's metro are dual-purpose structures and are used round the clock as shelters during air raid alerts. To ensure the reliable and uninterrupted operation of the complex system of engineering networks and structures, hundreds of highly qualified specialists are employed, and there is no possibility to promptly replace them.

Tags: #kyiv #metro

MORE ABOUT

16:43 18.05.2024
Traffic resumed near Ocean Plaza shopping center in Kyiv after damage to heating network – city administration

Traffic resumed near Ocean Plaza shopping center in Kyiv after damage to heating network – city administration

19:25 14.05.2024
Kyiv hands over 50 FVP drones for 42nd separate mechanized brigade

Kyiv hands over 50 FVP drones for 42nd separate mechanized brigade

20:20 13.05.2024
PrivatBank, Visa launch digital payment in suburban transport in Kyiv region

PrivatBank, Visa launch digital payment in suburban transport in Kyiv region

20:47 10.05.2024
Klitschko, Brink examine restored glass dome in Teacher's House, damaged due to missile strike

Klitschko, Brink examine restored glass dome in Teacher's House, damaged due to missile strike

14:37 10.05.2024
President of Slovak Republic Caputova arrives in Kyiv on farewell visit

President of Slovak Republic Caputova arrives in Kyiv on farewell visit

12:02 09.05.2024
European Parliament President arrives in Kyiv

European Parliament President arrives in Kyiv

11:43 09.05.2024
German Minister for Economic Cooperation, Development arrives in Kyiv

German Minister for Economic Cooperation, Development arrives in Kyiv

19:19 08.05.2024
Honorary Citizen of Kyiv title awarded to Valeriy Zaluzhny, Lina Kostenko – Klitschko

Honorary Citizen of Kyiv title awarded to Valeriy Zaluzhny, Lina Kostenko – Klitschko

20:37 06.05.2024
Officers of educational Security Service will start working in another 94 schools in Kyiv region

Officers of educational Security Service will start working in another 94 schools in Kyiv region

14:38 04.05.2024
Klitschko: Kyiv becomes twinned with another European city, Zagreb

Klitschko: Kyiv becomes twinned with another European city, Zagreb

AD

HOT NEWS

Stoltenberg: NATO's large role in coordinating aid, multi-year commitment of financial support will send signal to Moscow that allies won’t abandon Ukraine

Farewell ceremony for General Director of Interfax-Ukraine Oleksandr Martynenko will be on Friday at 11.00 at Baikove Cemetery; departure from St. Sofia's Square will be organized by bus

Novo-Oleksandrivka of Donetsk region is hottest zone on map of hostilities today - AFU General Staff

SBI Director: We facilitate return of fighters to positions, do not improve statistics of criminal cases

Two Russian military boats destroyed in Crimean Uzkaya Bay – Intelligence Agency

LATEST

Ukrenergo doesn't predict power outages for fourth day in row

Defense forces manage to somewhat slow down pace of Russian offensive in Kharkiv region

Defense Ministry simplifies procedure for codifying weapons, military equipment up to ten days

Stoltenberg: NATO's large role in coordinating aid, multi-year commitment of financial support will send signal to Moscow that allies won’t abandon Ukraine

Explanatory meeting with Ukraine, Moldova on fisheries, watercraft held in Brussels

Digital Development Ministry expands its powers in electronic identification

Forests of Ukraine ready to fully provide wood for construction of fortifications without intermediaries – director general

Four enemy Tuna patrol boats hit, two of them destroyed in GUR’s operation in Crimea – GUR

First batch of artillery shells within Czech initiative framework to be delivered to Ukraine in coming days

Farewell ceremony for General Director of Interfax-Ukraine Oleksandr Martynenko will be on Friday at 11.00 at Baikove Cemetery; departure from St. Sofia's Square will be organized by bus

AD
AD
AD
AD