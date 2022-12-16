Kyiv Metro does not operate due to power limitations after missile attacks – chief engineer

Kyiv Metro does not operate as a transport facility due to the lack of the necessary capacity for the movement of trains after missile attacks by the enemy on Friday, chief engineer of Kyiv Metro Viktor Vyhovsky said.

"The metro operates both as a transport facility and as an object of shelter... At present, unfortunately, due to missile attacks, we have a situation of limitation and lack of electricity in part of the supply centers of the electricity distribution company," he said on the air of the national telethon on Friday, answering a question about why the metro does not work as a transport after the end of the air raid warnings.

The chief engineer said: "Accordingly, now there is a limitation in the capacity we need to ensure the operation of (the metro) as a transport infrastructure, and as a shelter object. In such a situation, we were forced to switch to the operation of the metro as a shelter object."

Thus, as Vyhovsky said, there is no movement of metro trains in the capital now. "We placed trains at metro stations so that, if necessary, people who go down to the shelter could be accommodated both at the station and on the trains... As for the movement of trains, unfortunately, it is impossible to resume it [after the end of the air raid alarms] due to the fact that significant power is needed for the movement of trains," he said.

The chief engineer of Kyiv metro did not predict when the "subway" will resume its work on the transport of passengers.

Vyhovsky also said that as an object of shelter, the subway is fully operational and has everything you need. "We fully ensure the operation of all engineering systems," he said, stressing that there is a mobile connection in the "underground."