The Kyiv Metro resumes its work on Saturday morning, December 17, mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko has said.

"This morning, at 7:30, the Kyiv metro resumes operation," Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel on Saturday morning.

As reported, the Kyiv Metro stopped working as a transport facility due to the lack of the necessary capacity for the movement of trains due to Russian missile strikes on Friday. Metro stations worked like shelters.