Zelensky welcomes return to Ukraine of two citizens detained in Iraq for three years

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky welcomes the return to Ukraine of citizens Yevhen Fomenko and Oleksandr Sanpiter, who were captured and detained in Iraq since July 2017.

As reported on the website of the head of state, the return of Ukrainians to home became possible due to the joint and consistent work of the President's Office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other government agencies.

"I congratulate Oleksandr and Yevhen at home. I congratulate their families, finally they will be able to celebrate Christmas together. I want every Ukrainian to know: we remember everyone who is illegally detained in other countries. And we are doing everything possible so that they quickly return to their homeland," Zelensky said.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba congratulated relatives and friends of the returnees. "The Ukrainian state will never leave its citizen to the mercy of fate. This principle is adamant, and it will always be so. No matter what trouble and in what part of the world a person is. This is one of the basic principles of President Zelensky's policy. This is one of the key tasks that I give it to all Ukrainian diplomats," the Foreign Minister said.