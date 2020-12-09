Facts

15:29 09.12.2020

Zelensky welcomes return to Ukraine of two citizens detained in Iraq for three years

1 min read

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky welcomes the return to Ukraine of citizens Yevhen Fomenko and Oleksandr Sanpiter, who were captured and detained in Iraq since July 2017.

As reported on the website of the head of state, the return of Ukrainians to home became possible due to the joint and consistent work of the President's Office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other government agencies.

"I congratulate Oleksandr and Yevhen at home. I congratulate their families, finally they will be able to celebrate Christmas together. I want every Ukrainian to know: we remember everyone who is illegally detained in other countries. And we are doing everything possible so that they quickly return to their homeland," Zelensky said.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba congratulated relatives and friends of the returnees. "The Ukrainian state will never leave its citizen to the mercy of fate. This principle is adamant, and it will always be so. No matter what trouble and in what part of the world a person is. This is one of the basic principles of President Zelensky's policy. This is one of the key tasks that I give it to all Ukrainian diplomats," the Foreign Minister said.

Tags: #citizens #ukraine #return #iraq
AD
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:01 09.12.2020
Govt to introduce lockdown from Jan 8 to 24 2021

Govt to introduce lockdown from Jan 8 to 24 2021

09:55 09.12.2020
Ukrainian Ambassador to Netherlands elected as Chair of PCA Budget Committee in 2021

Ukrainian Ambassador to Netherlands elected as Chair of PCA Budget Committee in 2021

09:17 09.12.2020
Ukraine records 12,585 COVID-19 cases per day – Stepanov

Ukraine records 12,585 COVID-19 cases per day – Stepanov

09:01 09.12.2020
EU supports Ukraine on way to transform coal regions – EU representative

EU supports Ukraine on way to transform coal regions – EU representative

18:17 08.12.2020
Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, Malaria to allocate over $135.78 million to Ukraine – Liashko

Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, Malaria to allocate over $135.78 million to Ukraine – Liashko

18:13 08.12.2020
EU-Ukraine Association Council to be held in Brussels on Feb 11, 2021

EU-Ukraine Association Council to be held in Brussels on Feb 11, 2021

15:55 08.12.2020
Ukraine calls on intl partners to support its demand for provision of materials on downed UIA plane promised by Iran

Ukraine calls on intl partners to support its demand for provision of materials on downed UIA plane promised by Iran

15:14 08.12.2020
Ukraine to insist on Iran's implementation of agreements reached on investigation into UIA's plane crash – Enin

Ukraine to insist on Iran's implementation of agreements reached on investigation into UIA's plane crash – Enin

13:41 08.12.2020
Honda wants to increase its presence in Ukraine – ambassador

Honda wants to increase its presence in Ukraine – ambassador

12:55 08.12.2020
Kernes plans to return to Kharkiv from Germany in December

Kernes plans to return to Kharkiv from Germany in December

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Govt approves lockdown from Jan 8 to 24, 2021 - Shmyhal

Govt to introduce lockdown from Jan 8 to 24 2021

Biolik denies production of Russia's coronavirus vaccine

EU-Ukraine Association Council to be held in Brussels on Feb 11, 2021

Intl partners should participate in process of complete reboot of Ukraine's judiciary- Kuleba

LATEST

Zelensky asks Rada not to consider his bill on Constitutional Court reboot until Venice Commission conclusions received

EU leaders to discuss Minsk agreements, extend sectoral sanctions for Russia

Metro to carry passengers without number restrictions during enhanced quarantine from Jan 8 to Jan 24 - Krykliy

Govt can introduce enhanced quarantine measures if situation with COVID-19 worsens - Shmyhal

Govt approves lockdown from Jan 8 to 24, 2021 - Shmyhal

Cabinet to extend quarantine, emergency regime until Feb 28, 2021 - Stepanov

A delegation of the Uman city council invited to Israel for a dialogue on pilgrimage - Ambassador Korniychuk

First Dpty of Kernes becomes Kharkiv City Council Secretary

Health minister instructs to expand number of persons subject to PCR testing

Ambassador Korniychuk: we must remember all the victims of the Holodomor of 1932-33. - Ukrainians, Jews and Russians

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD