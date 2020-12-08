Honda wants to increase its presence in Ukraine – ambassador

The Japanese company Honda wants to increase its presence in the Ukrainian market, said Ukrainian Ambassador to Japan Serhiy Korsunsky.

"Today, a meeting with representatives of Honda has been held at the embassy. They are striving to increase their presence on the Ukrainian market. Our advice is to support the liberalization of bilateral trade, expand the dealer network, invest in the production of final products, and attract Ukrainian IT companies to create software for cars and motorcycles," Korsunsky wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

He also noted that the embassy advised the company's representatives to pay attention to the regions of Ukraine, where there is a high production culture in the field of mechanical engineering.