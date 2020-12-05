Facts

15:30 05.12.2020

Ukraine expects 8 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses as part of COVAX initiative in spring

Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has signed technical documents to receive coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine as part of the COVAX initiative.

"Yesterday, I signed technical documents with the GAVI alliance [Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization], it is our COVAX initiative. In accordance with this initiative, we are to receive 8 million doses of the vaccine. The deadlines are now being clarified, but we expect it will be the beginning of the first and the end of the second quarter," Stepanov said at on online briefing on Saturday.

Ukraine is at a final stage of signing documents with other vaccine manufacturers, he said.

Interfax-Ukraine
