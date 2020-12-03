Zelensky appoints Serhiy Hamaliy head of Khmelnytsky Regional State Administration

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Serhiy Hamaliy head of Khmelnytsky Regional State Administration.

The head of state signed the corresponding decree on December 3, the presidential press service reported.

During a meeting at the President's Office on Thursday, Zelensky presented an official certificate to the new head of Khmelnytsky Regional State Administration and wished him to show high results in his new position.