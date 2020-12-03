Facts

17:04 03.12.2020

Zelensky appoints Serhiy Hamaliy head of Khmelnytsky Regional State Administration

1 min read
Zelensky appoints Serhiy Hamaliy head of Khmelnytsky Regional State Administration

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Serhiy Hamaliy head of Khmelnytsky Regional State Administration.

The head of state signed the corresponding decree on December 3, the presidential press service reported.

During a meeting at the President's Office on Thursday, Zelensky presented an official certificate to the new head of Khmelnytsky Regional State Administration and wished him to show high results in his new position.

Tags: #khmelnytsky
AD
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:04 26.10.2020
In Khmelnytsky region, 11-year-old girl conducts Zelensky's survey - National Police chief

In Khmelnytsky region, 11-year-old girl conducts Zelensky's survey - National Police chief

13:59 07.10.2020
EBRD signs EUR 36.5 mln agreement to finance city of Khmelnytsky under Green Cities programme

EBRD signs EUR 36.5 mln agreement to finance city of Khmelnytsky under Green Cities programme

16:48 16.09.2020
Khmelnytsky's K.Fund launches IT and entrepreneurship project in Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Kryvy Rih schools

Khmelnytsky's K.Fund launches IT and entrepreneurship project in Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Kryvy Rih schools

17:44 09.09.2020
Zelensky during visit to Khmelnytsky NPP discusses possibility of financing completion of third, fourth power units

Zelensky during visit to Khmelnytsky NPP discusses possibility of financing completion of third, fourth power units

14:02 22.11.2019
Habinet appointed head of Khmelnytsky Regional State Administration

Habinet appointed head of Khmelnytsky Regional State Administration

17:00 05.10.2019
Khmelytsky Regional Council makes appeal on inadmissibility of implementation of Steinmeier formula

Khmelytsky Regional Council makes appeal on inadmissibility of implementation of Steinmeier formula

13:39 23.09.2019
Four people killed in traffic acct in Khmelnytsky region – policeiden

Four people killed in traffic acct in Khmelnytsky region – policeiden

14:47 07.05.2019
Khmelnytsky biofuel plant to build 130 MW straw biostation

Khmelnytsky biofuel plant to build 130 MW straw biostation

14:27 10.10.2018
Businessman Khmelnytsky's UFuture seeks to attract up to $150 mln to Bila Tserkva 2 industrial park, create food industry cluster

Businessman Khmelnytsky's UFuture seeks to attract up to $150 mln to Bila Tserkva 2 industrial park, create food industry cluster

18:23 02.08.2018
Businessman Khmelnytsky's UFuture builds 18 MW solar plant in Kherson region

Businessman Khmelnytsky's UFuture builds 18 MW solar plant in Kherson region

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EU studying Kyiv's proposal on 'Crimean platform,' EU special representative for Crimea - Stano

Ukroboronprom reports on searches of SBU related to foreign economic contracts

Zelensky signs decree on non-proliferation of mass destruction weapons

Denisova meets at checkpoint with representative of 'DPR' in TCG humanitarian subgroup

Ukraine ready to increase national contribution to NATO-led operations - Taran

LATEST

Ambassador Korniychuk: we identified measures to help increase medical tourism from Israel to Ukraine

EU studying Kyiv's proposal on 'Crimean platform,' EU special representative for Crimea - Stano

Ukroboronprom reports on searches of SBU related to foreign economic contracts

Zelensky signs decree on non-proliferation of mass destruction weapons

Denisova meets at checkpoint with representative of 'DPR' in TCG humanitarian subgroup

Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel: it is necessary to develop bilateral cooperation in the field of cinematography

Ukraine ready to increase national contribution to NATO-led operations - Taran

Russia's attempt to legitimize so-called 'LPR', 'DPR' at meeting of UNSC is step towards complete intl isolation - Ukrainian delegation to TCG

Zelensky appoints ex-head of Kherson regional administration Husev as director of Ukroboronprom - decree

In Ukraine, largest number of patients recover from COVID-19 second day in row

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD