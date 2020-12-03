Facts

11:55 03.12.2020

Ukraine ready to increase national contribution to NATO-led operations - Taran

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are ready to increase national contributions to NATO-led operations and be involved in planning the Alliance's crisis management operations in the early stages, Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Taran said at a briefing for ambassadors, military attaches and representatives of the NATO office in Ukraine.

Ukraine develops practical cooperation within the framework of the NATO Enhanced Opportunities Partnership (EOP), seeks to increase its contribution to NATO activities and achieve the maximum level of interoperability.

"By joining the NATO Enhanced Opportunities Partnership, we strive to expand the horizons of our partnership with NATO, realizing that this is a 'two-way street': we must have the best capabilities, but at the same time commitment to achieve common goals," Taran said.

He said that Ukraine was the first among NATO partner countries to join the NATO Response Force (NRF), and since 2010, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been on duty in the NATO Response Force. Ukraine has already declared a special task force and one IL-76 transport aircraft in NRF-2021.

The Defense Minister also assured that even in the conditions of Russian aggression, Ukraine is and will be a reliable partner of the Alliance, which takes part in NATO-led operations in Kosovo and Afghanistan. Together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the defense department is taking measures to send two representatives of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to the NATO mission in Iraq in 2021.

Next year, the Ukrainian Navy also plans to join Operation Sea Guard in the Mediterranean with two Island-class patrol boats and in 2023 to involve the Hetman Sahaidachny frigate in the operation, the message said.

17:51 03.12.2020
EU studying Kyiv's proposal on 'Crimean platform,' EU special representative for Crimea - Stano

09:29 03.12.2020
In Ukraine, largest number of patients recover from COVID-19 second day in row

15:13 01.12.2020
Council of Europe Convention on Access to Official Documents entered into force

14:14 01.12.2020
Ukraine continues to implement reforms, although challenges remain – EU report

12:00 01.12.2020
United States invests over $250 mln in programs to end Ukraine's HIV epidemic – embassy

10:48 01.12.2020
Ukraine's Defense Ministry first purchases military goods through NSPA

10:41 01.12.2020
Ukraine may impose sanctions against Austrian architectural bureau Coop Himmelblau involved in construction of opera house in Sevastopol – ambassador

09:49 01.12.2020
Ukraine taking measures to destabilize relations with Hungary – Szijjártó

09:13 01.12.2020
Ukraine registers 12,498 new COVID-19 cases per day – Stepanov

11:08 28.11.2020
Ukraine sees new all-time high of COVID-19 cases over day

