Ukraine sees new all-time high of COVID-19 cases over day

Ukraine reported a new all-time high of coronavirus cases, 16,294, with 8,897 recoveries, and 184 deaths as of Saturday morning, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

"Ukraine recorded 16,294 COVID-19 cases on November 28, 2020. In particular, 689 children and 631 medical workers have fallen ill. In the past 24 hours, 1,639 patients were hospitalized, 184 died, and 8,897 recovered," Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Saturday morning.

Ukraine reported the previous all-time high of cases, 16,218, the day before, and November 26 saw another record high number, 15,331. Doctors recorded 13,882 new COVID-19 cases on November 25 and 12,287 on November 24.

The cumulative number of cases reached 709,701 on November 28, including 12,903 deaths, and 335,135 recoveries.

Over the past day, the largest number of confirmed cases was recorded in Kyiv (1,739), Dnipropetrovsk region (1,599), Odesa region (1,350), Zaporizhia region (1,067), and Sumy region (1,013).