Facts

11:08 28.11.2020

Ukraine sees new all-time high of COVID-19 cases over day

1 min read
Ukraine sees new all-time high of COVID-19 cases over day

Ukraine reported a new all-time high of coronavirus cases, 16,294, with 8,897 recoveries, and 184 deaths as of Saturday morning, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

"Ukraine recorded 16,294 COVID-19 cases on November 28, 2020. In particular, 689 children and 631 medical workers have fallen ill. In the past 24 hours, 1,639 patients were hospitalized, 184 died, and 8,897 recovered," Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Saturday morning.

Ukraine reported the previous all-time high of cases, 16,218, the day before, and November 26 saw another record high number, 15,331. Doctors recorded 13,882 new COVID-19 cases on November 25 and 12,287 on November 24.

The cumulative number of cases reached 709,701 on November 28, including 12,903 deaths, and 335,135 recoveries.

Over the past day, the largest number of confirmed cases was recorded in Kyiv (1,739), Dnipropetrovsk region (1,599), Odesa region (1,350), Zaporizhia region (1,067), and Sumy region (1,013).

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:49 26.11.2020
Belarus presents note of protest to Ukraine's ambassador

Belarus presents note of protest to Ukraine's ambassador

11:32 26.11.2020
World Bank to allocate about $100 mln to Ukraine for purchase of COVID-19 vaccines, medical institutions equipment - Dpty Health Minister

World Bank to allocate about $100 mln to Ukraine for purchase of COVID-19 vaccines, medical institutions equipment - Dpty Health Minister

09:22 26.11.2020
Ukraine sees record high of 15,331 COVID-19 cases per day – Stepanov

Ukraine sees record high of 15,331 COVID-19 cases per day – Stepanov

10:28 25.11.2020
Ukraine to introduce 16.08% special duty on import of steel bars from Belarus

Ukraine to introduce 16.08% special duty on import of steel bars from Belarus

12:31 24.11.2020
Culture Minister proposes to plan two-week lockdown in Ukraine, tied to New Year holidays

Culture Minister proposes to plan two-week lockdown in Ukraine, tied to New Year holidays

18:05 23.11.2020
MPs appeal to Constitutional Court against Cabinet's decree on 'weekend quarantine'

MPs appeal to Constitutional Court against Cabinet's decree on 'weekend quarantine'

15:26 23.11.2020
Growth of COVID-19 incidence contained so far, business needs to be supported – meeting with Zelensky

Growth of COVID-19 incidence contained so far, business needs to be supported – meeting with Zelensky

12:15 23.11.2020
Zelensky tests negative for COVID-19

Zelensky tests negative for COVID-19

09:10 23.11.2020
Ukraine working on Plan B in case 'weekend quarantine' fails

Ukraine working on Plan B in case 'weekend quarantine' fails

09:08 23.11.2020
Ukraine records nearly 11,000 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine records nearly 11,000 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

All factions support bill on procedure for dismissing NABU director - Arakhamia

Bill on support for SME to come into force by Dec 9 - Arakhamia

Lockdown won't be introduced next week - Stepanov

Zelensky appoints Hrynevetsky as Odesa Regional State Administration's head – decree

Zelensky tables bill to Rada on restoring responsibility for inaccurate declaration of assets

LATEST

All factions support bill on procedure for dismissing NABU director - Arakhamia

Bill on support for SME to come into force by Dec 9 - Arakhamia

Poroshenko: we get first 12 oxygen concentrators

Criminal liability for inaccurate declaration must be strict - Zelensky

Lockdown won't be introduced next week - Stepanov

Zelensky appoints Hrynevetsky as Odesa Regional State Administration's head – decree

Zelensky tables bill to Rada on restoring responsibility for inaccurate declaration of assets

SBU should work proactively, focus on protecting national security - head of Rada profile committee

Ukraine sees record high 16,218 new COVID-19 cases in past day

SBU blocks intl supply channel of Russian military goods through Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD