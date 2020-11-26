Facts

11:49 26.11.2020

Belarus presents note of protest to Ukraine's ambassador

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry has summoned Ukrainian Ambassador Ihor Kyzym and presented him with a note of protest against "anti-Belarusian actions" held near the Belarusian embassy in Kyiv.

"The Ukrainian diplomat has been presented with a note from the Foreign Ministry, in which the Belarusian side expressed a strong protest against the ongoing series of anti-Belarusian actions in regard to the Belarusian embassy in Ukraine and demanded that security of the diplomatic mission be provided on a proper level, consistent with the norms of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of April 18, 1961," the ministry said on Thursday.

According to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, "the ambassador was informed about the extreme concern over the lack of action of relevant Ukrainian authorities aimed to stop the provocations, as well as the absence of a proper response to relevant official enquiries of the Belarusian side."

"It was noted that the illegal activity of radical elements near the building of the Belarusian diplomatic mission in Kyiv creates a direct threat to its functioning and the security of embassy employees and their families," the ministry said.

It was said that Belarus was expecting Ukraine's reaction to provocations against the honorary consulate in Lviv. Belarus "expects those acts of vandalism to be properly investigated, as well as properly assessed by Ukrainian law enforcement agencies, and hopes there will be fair punishment of the guilty," the ministry said.

