Cabinet approves appointment of Poloskov and Tymchuk as new heads of Zakarpattia and Kharkiv Regional Administrations

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the appointment of new heads of Zakarpattia and Kharkiv Regional State Administrations and the dismissal of the previous ones.

The corresponding draft presidential decrees were adopted at a government meeting on Wednesday.

In particular, Anatoliy Poloskov was approved for the post of head of Zakarpattia Regional Administration, and Aina Tymchuk was approved for the post of head of Kharkiv Regional Administration.

Poloskov is the director of Chateau Chizay Winemaking Company LLC. Tymchuk is the chief of staff of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Administration.

The government on Wednesday also agreed on the dismissal of head of Zakarpattia Regional Administration Oleksiy Petrov and head of Kharkiv Regional Administration Oleksiy Kucher.