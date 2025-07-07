Cabinet tightens requirements for receiving grants from Ukrainian Veterans Fund

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine at a meeting on Monday, July 7, introduced amendments to the Procedure for the Use of Funds Provided in the State Budget to Ensure the Activities of Enterprises, Institutions, and Organizations of the Ministry for Veterans Affairs.

Representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk reported the development on Telegram on Monday.

"Restrictions have been established for participation in competitive selections of persons who have already received budget grants from the Ukrainian Veterans Fund, except for cases of submitting an application for participation in competitive selection no earlier than three years from the date of approval by the specified fund of the final report on the implementation of the agreement on the provision of the budget grant that they received, as well as participation in the competitive selection of a project in a direction unrelated to the direction in which the project has already been implemented at the expense of the budget grant received from the Ukrainian Veterans Fund," Melnychuk said.

In addition, the requirements for public associations applying for budget grants from the Ukrainian Veterans Fund were strengthened, regarding the possibility of receiving a budget grant exclusively by public associations in which the head or member of the collegial executive body is a veteran or a member of a veteran's family.