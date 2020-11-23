Zelensky appoints Ukrainian Ambassador to France Omelchenko as Ukraine's representative to UNESCO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, by his decree, appointed Ambassador of Ukraine to France Vadym Omelchenko as the Permanent Representative of Ukraine to UNESCO.

"To appoint Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the French Republic Vadym Volodymyrovych Omelchenko as the permanent representative of Ukraine to UNESCO concurrently," the text of decree No. 507/2020 dated November 23, published on the website of the head of state, says.

As reported, on June 11, Zelensky dismissed Oleh Shamshur from the concurrent posts of the Ambassador of Ukraine to France and the Permanent Representative of Ukraine to UNESCO, and appointed Vadym Omelchenko to the post of Ambassador of Ukraine to France.

Omelchenko, born in 1963, Honored Lawyer of Ukraine, is the founder and president of the Gorshenin Institute. In 1996-1998, he headed the group of advisors to Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Reforms Serhiy Tigipko, and in 2005-2006 and 2008-2009, he was an advisor to the speakers of the Verkhovna Rada.