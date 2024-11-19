Zelenskyy: Russia's responsibility must be collective

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky believes that Russia's responsibility for the unleashed wars should be collective.

"Russia's responsibility must be collective. What they are doing cannot be written off only because of state repression or propaganda. War is a part of Russian culture. Therefore, anyone from Russia who claims to perceive him or her not according to Putin's ‘norm’ should take an unambiguous position on unambiguous things. About Ukraine. About Crimea. About Donbas. About the warrant of the International Criminal Court against Putin. And about the tribunal for Russia for this war," Zelenskyy said during the presentation of the internal Plan of resilience in the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday.

The President noted that everything that Russia has done in a thousand days of full-scale war cannot be "covered with one phrase "no war."

"But whatever happens to Russia and the Russians next, we need reliable comprehensive protection from them. This should be another element of our unity – our value unity. The cultural sovereignty of Ukraine as one of the foundations of our state sovereignty," Zelenskyy stressed.