Ukraine sees new all-time high of COVID-19 cases, 14,580 in past 24 hours

Ukraine reported 14,580 new coronavirus infection cases, 7,989 recoveries, and 215 deaths in the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

"Ukraine recorded 14,580 COVID-19 cases on November 14, 2020. In particular, 610 children and 590 medical workers have fallen ill. In the past 24 hours, 1,761 patients were hospitalized, 215 died, and 7,989 recovered," Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Saturday morning.

A total of 14,575 new coronavirus cases were recorded the day before, 13,357 cases were recorded on November 19, and 12,496 on November 18. November 17 saw 11,968 new cases.

The cumulative number of cases reached 612,655 on November 21, including 10,813 deaths, and 282,313 recoveries.

Over the past day, the largest number of confirmed cases was recorded in Dnipropetrovsk region (1,342), Kyiv city (1,213), Symy region (961), Kyiv region (953), and Zaporizhia region (810).