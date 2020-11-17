Facts

09:36 17.11.2020

Tough quarantine cancellation to cause 30,000 COVID-19 new cases per day – Stepanov

Health Minister of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov believes if all anti-epidemic measures introduced due to coronavirus (COVID-19) disease are canceled, the incidence will increase to 30,000 patients per day and the medical system will collapse.

"If cancel all anti-epidemic measures, and as I understand it, that sometimes they intend to that, then we will see an increase from 20,000 to 25,000 or 30,000 patients. Then we will get very quickly 100% of beds capacity in our hospitals and the medical system will collapse. No country in the world has yet come up with another way to contain spread of the epidemic than the introduction of anti-epidemic measures. I emphasize, no country in the world. The virus is transmitted from one person to another. And it is very important to interrupt this chain of transmission of the disease," Stepanov said on the air of the Freedom of Speech program on the ICTV television channel on Monday.

He said that European countries are introducing a tough lockdown for more than three weeks.

