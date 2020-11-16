Facts

17:22 16.11.2020

It is important for Ukraine that Russia does not increase influence in Moldova – Kuleba

2 min read
The party of incumbent President of Moldova Igor Dodon retains many seats in the Moldovan parliament, therefore, despite the victory of his opponent Maia Sandu in the regular presidential election, it is important for Ukraine that Russia does not increase its influence in Moldova, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"The fact is that in Moldova the powers between the president and the parliament are distributed in favor of the parliament, and therefore it is very good that the elections ended and passed calmly, normally. Maia Sandu, unlike President Dodon, never made statements unacceptable for Ukraine concerning the status of Crimea. Therefore, we will actively work with it," Kuleba said on the Ukraine television channel on Monday.

In view of the fact that Dodon's party retains a lot of seats in the Moldovan parliament and influence on the political process, "Moldova will balance," the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

"They will have to make a lot of efforts to find an internal balance between the president and parliament. They have already been in this situation, only it was the opposite: a pro-Western parliament and a pro-Russian president. Therefore, all these castles are understandable for Moldovan politics. The most important thing for Ukraine is that Moldova will be the stable country and that Russia does not increase its influence in it. Therefore, the existence of this balance suits us," Kuleba said.

Tags: #moldova #ukraine
