We handed over Ukraine peace plan to Trump, talks with USA could be held this weekend

German Federal Chancellor Frederick Merz says that the Europeans have handed over proposals for a peace plan for Ukraine to US President Donald Trump, and talks with the US administration could take place as early as this weekend.

Merz said this on Thursday in Berlin at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

"Yesterday afternoon we had a detailed telephone conversation with President Trump, Emmanuel Macron, Keir Starmer and myself, and we discussed the upcoming process over the next few days. We proposed that we, together with the US administration, conclude the discussion of the documents. This was a proposal that he did not know about at the time of our telephone conversation, because it was sent to the Americans later. We did send this document late in the afternoon, and it concerned territorial concessions that Ukraine could accept. But this was a question that the Ukrainian president and the Ukrainian people must answer. And we told President Trump exactly that," the German Chancellor said.

According to him, if the process continues "in the form in which we imagine it, the negotiations with the US administration will take place over the weekend, and at the beginning of next week, a meeting in Berlin may take place." "Whether the US administration will participate in this meeting depends largely on the documents that we will be working on at the moment. I am quite confident that we will succeed, and during the telephone conversation with President Trump, I really got the clear impression that he is ready to start this path with us, because he knows that the Europeans want to be heard in their interests. That is what I clearly stated during our conversation yesterday, and it was a very constructive conversation. We really showed respect for each other's points of view," Merz said.