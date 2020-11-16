Construction of emergency aid department starts in Bakhmut at expense of ICRC

Construction of an emergency department at Bakhmut city hospital has begun in Bakhmut (Donetsk region) at the expense of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Deputy Health Minister Iryna Mykychak said during a press briefing in Kyiv on Monday.

"A good example of creation of an emergency medical department is our cooperation with the ICRC. Not so long ago, together with the president of ICRC, we started the construction of an emergency room at city hospital in Bakhmut," she said.

"The ICRC is not only funding the construction, which is due to be completed over the next year, but will also cover the costs of running wards and training health workers over the next two years," Mykychak said.

The Deputy Minister reported that the project was developed by an expert group of the Ministry of Health in cooperation with the local authorities and the ICRC.

"Using Bakhmut as an example, we are working out the mechanism for transforming old departments into modern ones with a correct and effective patient route," Mykychak said.

