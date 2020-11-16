Facts

16:27 16.11.2020

Construction of emergency aid department starts in Bakhmut at expense of ICRC

2 min read
Construction of emergency aid department starts in Bakhmut at expense of ICRC

Construction of an emergency department at Bakhmut city hospital has begun in Bakhmut (Donetsk region) at the expense of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Deputy Health Minister Iryna Mykychak said during a press briefing in Kyiv on Monday.

"A good example of creation of an emergency medical department is our cooperation with the ICRC. Not so long ago, together with the president of ICRC, we started the construction of an emergency room at city hospital in Bakhmut," she said.

"The ICRC is not only funding the construction, which is due to be completed over the next year, but will also cover the costs of running wards and training health workers over the next two years," Mykychak said.

The Deputy Minister reported that the project was developed by an expert group of the Ministry of Health in cooperation with the local authorities and the ICRC.

"Using Bakhmut as an example, we are working out the mechanism for transforming old departments into modern ones with a correct and effective patient route," Mykychak said.

Construction of emergency aid department starts in Bakhmut at expense of ICRC

KYIV. Nov 16 (Interfax-Ukraine) –Construction of an emergency department at Bakhmut city hospital has begun in Bakhmut (Donetsk region) at the expense of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Deputy Health Minister Iryna Mykychak said during a press briefing in Kyiv on Monday.

"A good example of creation of an emergency medical department is our cooperation with the ICRC. Not so long ago, together with the president of ICRC, we started the construction of an emergency room at city hospital in Bakhmut," she said.

"The ICRC is not only funding the construction, which is due to be completed over the next year, but will also cover the costs of running wards and training health workers over the next two years," Mykychak said.

The Deputy Minister reported that the project was developed by an expert group of the Ministry of Health in cooperation with the local authorities and the ICRC.

"Using Bakhmut as an example, we are working out the mechanism for transforming old departments into modern ones with a correct and effective patient route," Mykychak said.

Tags: #donetsk_region #icrc
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:02 03.11.2020
Zelensky asks ICRC President for assistance in obtaining lists of people for 'all for all' exchange

Zelensky asks ICRC President for assistance in obtaining lists of people for 'all for all' exchange

13:46 08.09.2020
Two two servicemen in Donetsk region blown up by mine, both hospitalized

Two two servicemen in Donetsk region blown up by mine, both hospitalized

16:59 13.08.2020
ICRC, UNHCR send over 100 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Ukraine's occupied territories – border guard service

ICRC, UNHCR send over 100 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Ukraine's occupied territories – border guard service

11:13 10.08.2020
It is impossible to hold local elections in ten communities of Donetsk, eight in Luhansk – CEC

It is impossible to hold local elections in ten communities of Donetsk, eight in Luhansk – CEC

10:32 06.08.2020
About 43,000 people are without water supply due to damage to Horlivka-Toretske water pipeline in Donetsk region

About 43,000 people are without water supply due to damage to Horlivka-Toretske water pipeline in Donetsk region

17:28 31.07.2020
CEC appeals to Donetsk, Luhansk local authorities for conclusions on possibility of holding local elections in regions

CEC appeals to Donetsk, Luhansk local authorities for conclusions on possibility of holding local elections in regions

16:33 01.07.2020
ICRC to help with overcoming consequences of water flooding in Ukraine's west – deputy PM

ICRC to help with overcoming consequences of water flooding in Ukraine's west – deputy PM

11:24 22.06.2020
Two unguided aircraft missile launched by Russian mercenaries destroyed near Pavlopil – Ukraine's military

Two unguided aircraft missile launched by Russian mercenaries destroyed near Pavlopil – Ukraine's military

15:34 25.04.2020
Ukraine early responds to COVID-19 threat – head of ICRC delegation

Ukraine early responds to COVID-19 threat – head of ICRC delegation

14:55 25.04.2020
ICRC working on problem of unexploded landmines in Ukraine – head of ICRC delegation

ICRC working on problem of unexploded landmines in Ukraine – head of ICRC delegation

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Razumkov proposes to create working group to prepare compromise solution of constitutional crisis

No shelling in Donbas from midnight, 2 ha along contact line cleared – JFO HQ

It is important for Ukraine that Russia does not increase influence in Moldova – Kuleba

Zelensky believes weekend quarantine is 'right step,' aid programs need to be improved

Court of Appeal cancels in absentia arrest of Yanukovych – ruling

LATEST

Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel took up duties

Razumkov proposes to create working group to prepare compromise solution of constitutional crisis

No shelling in Donbas from midnight, 2 ha along contact line cleared – JFO HQ

It is important for Ukraine that Russia does not increase influence in Moldova – Kuleba

Zelensky believes weekend quarantine is 'right step,' aid programs need to be improved

Court of Appeal cancels in absentia arrest of Yanukovych – ruling

About 2,500 years old scythian burial with warrior discovered on Khortytsia – archeologists

Klymenko: 1,500 trade establishments, dozens of nightclubs, gyms closed for violation of 'weekend' quarantine in Ukraine

Zelensky congratulates Sandu on winning presidential elections in Moldova

Turnout in second round of mayoral elections in Ukraine was 24% at 20:00 - CEC

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD