Four civilians killed, eight injured in Donetsk region in past 24 hours – regional administration

Photo: https://t.me/VadymFilashkin/

Russian occupiers shelled populated areas of Donetsk region 27 times over the past 24 hours, resulting in four civilians being killed and eight injured, head of the Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin reported on Saturday morning.

"Pokrovsk district. In Rodynske, an administrative building was destroyed, 13 multi-story buildings and 30 garages were damaged; one person died, two more were injured. In Pokrovsk, one person was injured. In Shakhove, two multi-story buildings, several private houses, a store, a cafe and two administrative buildings were damaged; in Nove Shakhove, a house burned down. In Dobropillia, Kryvyi Rih community, an infrastructure facility was damaged," Filashkin wrote on the Telegram channel.

"Kramatorsk district. In Lymany, two private houses, an infrastructure facility and a multi-storey building were damaged; in Shandryholove - three houses. In Illyinivka, a house, a garage and a car were damaged; in Dovha Balka, one person died; in Stepanivka, one person was injured, 10 houses and a gas pipeline were damaged. In Kostiantynivka, two people died, four were injured, 11 private houses and five multi-storey buildings, power lines and a gas pipeline, a truck and an industrial facility were damaged. In Stinky, a house and a truck were damaged," the head of the regional administration said.

A total of 118 people, including 13 children, were evacuated from the region.

Earlier, Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office reported that three civilians were killed and five were wounded as a result of shelling by Russian armed formations in Donetsk Region on May 23. According to them, at least 17 private homes, 18 multi-story buildings, 30 garages and a tractor were damaged as a result of the shelling.

"Under the procedural leadership of Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivska district prosecutor's offices, a pretrial investigation has been initiated in criminal proceedings on the facts of war crimes (Parts 1, 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the prosecutor's office noted.