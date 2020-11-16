Klymenko: 1,500 trade establishments, dozens of nightclubs, gyms closed for violation of 'weekend' quarantine in Ukraine

Most of the violations of the weekend quarantine were recorded in the regions where the local authorities refused to comply with the relevant decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, there were also many violators in the capital and in Kyiv region, head of the National Police of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko said.

"During this weekend, the police carefully monitored compliance with the quarantine requirements of the 'weekend' provided for by the government decision. In general, the police closed almost 2,400 business entities that worked contrary to the Cabinet of Ministers decree on Saturday and Sunday. Among them, more than 1,500 trade establishments, almost 800 food establishments, about 30 nightclubs and 20 gyms," Klymenko told Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

According to him, almost 2,000 administrative protocols have been drawn up for violation of quarantine in relation to persons responsible for this, nine criminal proceedings have been opened. At the same time, Klymenko stressed that most of the violations of the "weekend" quarantine were recorded by the police in those regions where local authorities officially announced that they refused to comply with the decision of the Cabinet - these are Lviv, Dnipropetrovsk, Ternopil, Cherkasy and Odesa regions. In addition, according to him, many violators of the "weekend" quarantine were identified in the capital and in Kyiv region.