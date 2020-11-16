Zelensky congratulates Sandu on winning presidential elections in Moldova

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated has congratulated former Prime Minister of Moldova, chairman of the opposition Action and Solidarity Party (PAS) Maia Sandu on winning the presidential elections in Moldova.

"Congratulations to Maia Sandu on winning the presidential elections in Moldova. I look forward to further strengthening relations between Ukraine and Moldova for the European future of our nations," Zelensky wrote on Twitter on Monday morning.

He also wrote that he congratulated Sandu on Monday morning during a telephone conversation, during which he invited her to visit Kyiv.

"I started the morning with a good telephone conversation with Maia Sandu. I congratulated her on her victory in the presidential elections in Moldova. I am confident in the further strengthening of relations between Ukraine and Moldova and the European integration of our peoples. I look forward to my colleague's visit to Kyiv," Zelensky wrote.