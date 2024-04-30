Facts

18:16 30.04.2024

Zelenskyy: We believe there will be time when Ukrainian border guards will work safely at all sections of our sovereign state border

1 min read
Zelenskyy: We believe there will be time when Ukrainian border guards will work safely at all sections of our sovereign state border

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated the border guards on their professional holiday, noting their worthy service both in protecting the state border and in protecting the state in different directions of the front.

"Our border guard soldiers not only protect the state border, but also, together with all the defense and security forces of Ukraine, protect our state and people in different directions of the front," the head of state said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"We believe that there will be a time when Ukrainian border guards will work safely on all sections of our sovereign state border. We are doing everything to bring this time closer," Zelenskyy said.

"I am grateful to each and everyone, the entire staff of the State Border Guard Service for their protection, dedication, and worthy service! Happy professional day – Ukrainian Border Guard Day," he said.

Tags: #zelensky

MORE ABOUT

16:21 27.04.2024
President, First Lady visit school, Mariupol IDPs' enterprise in Slavutych

President, First Lady visit school, Mariupol IDPs' enterprise in Slavutych

18:17 26.04.2024
Zelenskyy calls at Ramstein meeting to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons, air defense, artillery

Zelenskyy calls at Ramstein meeting to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons, air defense, artillery

15:53 16.04.2024
Zelenskyy signs law on mobilization – Verkhovna Rada website

Zelenskyy signs law on mobilization – Verkhovna Rada website

14:07 16.04.2024
Zelenskyy: Division of aid to Ukraine and Israel suggests that this is pure politics and election issue

Zelenskyy: Division of aid to Ukraine and Israel suggests that this is pure politics and election issue

12:45 15.04.2024
Zelenskyy: Iran's actions threaten world just as Russia's actions

Zelenskyy: Iran's actions threaten world just as Russia's actions

12:10 15.04.2024
Zelenskyy: Months-long wait for support increases self–confidence of terrorists

Zelenskyy: Months-long wait for support increases self–confidence of terrorists

09:38 15.04.2024
Zelenskyy announces complication of combat situation in Donetsk direction

Zelenskyy announces complication of combat situation in Donetsk direction

16:58 13.04.2024
Zelenskyy congratulates employees of Ukrainian defense industry on professional holiday

Zelenskyy congratulates employees of Ukrainian defense industry on professional holiday

16:50 13.04.2024
Germany to transfer another Patriot system to Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Germany to transfer another Patriot system to Ukraine – Zelenskyy

14:12 13.04.2024
Zelenskyy takes part in presentation of Made in Ukraine platform in Chernivtsi

Zelenskyy takes part in presentation of Made in Ukraine platform in Chernivtsi

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: We need significant acceleration in army supplies

MFA: Men of military age who update their data under law to be able to apply for consular services

PM: Govt allocates additional UAH 15.5 bln for purchase of drones

Zelenskyy: EU membership is a dream that will soon become a reality for Ukraine

There won’t be forced return of Ukrainian citizens of any gender or age to country at war – Stefanishyna

LATEST

Zelenskyy: We need significant acceleration in army supplies

MFA: Men of military age who update their data under law to be able to apply for consular services

Zelenskyy thanks Latvia for decision to provide new package of military assistance to Ukraine

Kuleba: Council of Europe's Committee of Ministers makes important decision towards putting Special Tribunal for Russia's crime aggression into action

Kyiv hands over 20 new Toyota Hilux pickup trucks to soldiers of third assault brigade – Klitschko

Dismantling of reinforced concrete tubes begins between subway stations Demiivska and Lybidska– Kyiv Metro

Trump considers it wrong for USA to provide more financial assistance to Ukraine than Europe

Zelenskyy thanks Norway for decision to increase support for Ukraine by $600 mln

First recruiting center for Ukrainian army opened in Kyiv

UN experts confirm that Russia used North Korea missiles to attack Kharkiv in Jan – media

AD
AD
AD
AD