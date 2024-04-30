Zelenskyy: We believe there will be time when Ukrainian border guards will work safely at all sections of our sovereign state border

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated the border guards on their professional holiday, noting their worthy service both in protecting the state border and in protecting the state in different directions of the front.

"Our border guard soldiers not only protect the state border, but also, together with all the defense and security forces of Ukraine, protect our state and people in different directions of the front," the head of state said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"We believe that there will be a time when Ukrainian border guards will work safely on all sections of our sovereign state border. We are doing everything to bring this time closer," Zelenskyy said.

"I am grateful to each and everyone, the entire staff of the State Border Guard Service for their protection, dedication, and worthy service! Happy professional day – Ukrainian Border Guard Day," he said.