Facts

12:45 15.04.2024

Zelenskyy: Iran's actions threaten world just as Russia's actions

Iran's actions threaten the entire region and the world, just as Russia's actions pose a risk of expanding the war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

“Ukraine condemns Iran’s attack on Israel using Shahed drones and missiles. We in Ukraine know very well the horror of similar attacks by Russia, which uses the same Shahed drones and Russian missiles, the same tactics of mass air strikes,” Zelenskyy said on X Sunday.

He stressed that every effort should be made to prevent further escalation in the Middle East. “Iran's actions threaten the entire region and the world, just as Russia's actions threaten a larger conflict, and the obvious collaboration between the two regimes in spreading terror must face a resolute and united response from the world,” Zelenskyy believes.

The President noted that “the sound of Shahed drones, a tool of terror, is the same in the skies over the Middle East and Europe. This sound must serve as a wake-up call to the free world, demonstrating that only our unity and resoluteness can save lives and prevent the spread of terror worldwide.”

Zelenskyy also stressed that “the world cannot wait for discussions to go on. Words do not stop drones and do not intercept missiles. Only tangible assistance does. The assistance we are anticipating. We must strengthen security and resolutely counter all those who want to make terror a new normal.”

“It is critical that the United States Congress make the necessary decisions to strengthen America's allies at this critical time,” the head of state said.

