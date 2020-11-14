Weekend quarantine does not apply to second round of elections in Ukraine - CEC

The Central Election Commission emphasizes that the weekend quarantine will not affect the repeat voting (the so-called second round) in elections in a number of Ukrainian settlements.

"Does the weekend quarantine affect the repeated voting? - No. People are not limited in the exercise of their constitutional rights," the CEC said on Facebook.

The CEC assured that during the second round, safety rules will be observed, taking into account the difficult epidemiological situation. Temperature will be measured at the entrance to the polling station, and separate voting booths will be provided for voters with signs of illness. To maintain the distance, markings will be drawn. The sites will be provided with disinfectants.

On November 15, the repeated voting in the mayoral elections will take place in seven cities: Sumy, Odesa, Kherson, Lutsk (Volyn region), Kramatorsk (Donetsk region), Kamyanets-Podilsky (Khmelnytsky region) and Ukrainka (Kyiv region).

In addition, on this day, in the territorial communities with the number of voters up to 10,000 in 16 regions, the second vote will take place in the elections of deputies of local councils: one deputy of the city council, 15 deputies in 12 town councils, 37 deputies in 33 village councils.