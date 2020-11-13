Govt decision on 'weekend quarantine' must be followed by all business entities – PM

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal emphasizes that the government's decision to tighten quarantine measures at weekends is unconditional and is subject to execution by all business entities located in Ukraine.

"On Friday, November 13, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal held a conference call with regional leaders regarding the situation with the spread of COVID-19 in Ukraine. The heads of the ministries and staff of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine were also present. During the meeting, the issue of the provision of hospitals with oxygen was raised, as well as updated anti-epidemic measures," said the press service of the government.

The prime minister noted that by a government decision during the weekend, the institutions identified in the list should be closed or should not receive visitors, and also stressed that mayors do not have the authority to make exceptions for objects included in the list of the "weekend quarantine" decree.

"The mayors do not have the authority to authorize or prohibit the action of government decisions on the territory of a single territorial unit. Government decisions are unconditional and are subject to execution by all business entities located on the territory of Ukraine. 'The weekend quarantine' applies exclusively to a specific list of business entities located on the territory of Ukraine. If this is, for example, a shopping and entertainment center, then it should be closed during the weekend," Shmyhal emphasized.

He noted that the heads of the regional administrations should coordinate the work of the local police and the State Consumer Service to check business entities that should not receive visitors at weekends.

In turn, Interior Minister Arsen Avakov informed the head of the government that negotiations with large retail chains had taken place, and all market participants assured government representatives that they would work in accordance with the law.

In addition, Avakov noted that representatives of the National Police will be on duty at large shopping facilities.

As a result of the meeting, the State Consumer Service, together with the National Police, was instructed to carry out inspections for compliance with anti-epidemic measures in small shops and grocery markets.