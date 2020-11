Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda plans to arrive in Ukraine at the end of 2020, Lithuanian Ambassador to Ukraine Valdemaras Sarapinas has said.

"President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda is to arrive in Ukraine at the end of this year. We hope that [coronavirus] COVID-19 pandemic will not interfere with the meeting of the presidents of our countries in Kyiv," the ambassador told Interfax-Ukraine.