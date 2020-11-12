Facts

09:25 12.11.2020

Ukraine sees new record high of 11,057 COVID-19 cases per day – Stepanov

As of Thursday morning, some 11,057 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease were recorded in Ukraine, some 6,235 people recovered, some 198 patients died, Health Minister of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov has said.

"Some 11,057 new cases of COVID-19 disease were recorded in Ukraine as of November 12, 2020. In particular, 428 children and 564 medical workers fell ill. Over the last 24 hours, some 1,509 people were hospitalized, some 198 people died and 6,235 people recovered," Stepanov wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday morning.

A day earlier, on November 11, some 10,611 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine; on November 10, there were 10,842 new cases; on November 9, there were 8,687 cases and on November 8, there were 9,397 new cases of the virus.

The number of people infected since the beginning of the pandemic on Thursday morning was 500,865 people, some 9,145 patients died from COVID-19, and 227,694 people recovered.

Now in Ukraine, according to the website of the National Security and Defense Council's (NSDC) coronavirus epidemic monitoring system, some 264,026 people are sick, which are 4,624 people more than the day before.

Over the past day, the largest number of confirmed cases was registered in Kyiv city (931), Zaporizhia (799), Kyiv (700), Odesa (663) and Poltava (624) regions.

The number of suspected cases of COVID-19 disease over the past day amounted to 11,631, the NSDC said.

