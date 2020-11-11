Facts

16:28 11.11.2020

Ukraine's govt sets conditions for establishments' operation during weekend quarantine

2 min read
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine at the Wednesday meeting determined the conditions for the operation of catering, entertainment establishments, gyms, hotels amid quarantine on weekdays.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said that in Ukraine on weekdays, restrictions are set for the "orange" lockdown zone.

Thus, it is completely prohibited holding discos, the operation of entertainment establishments and nightclubs, as well as the activities of catering establishments with the organization of leisure. Restrictions on the opening hours of cafes, restaurants, bars and other catering establishments will continue to apply from 22:00 to 07:00, except for targeted delivery and takeaway service.

In addition, in catering establishments, a restriction is established on the placement of visitors in the hall: the distance between tables is at least two meters, no more than four people at the table, excluding children under 18 years old. Entering and moving around the establishment allowed only in personal protective equipment covering the nose and mouth.

Restrictions are also set on weekdays for gyms and fitness centers, no more than one person in premises of 20 square meters.

Cinemas and theaters can continue to operate on weekdays, provided that each of the halls is not more than 50% full.

The activity of subjects providing accommodation services, except for hotels and institutions providing social services, is also prohibited.

As reported, the weekend quarantine regime is introduced in Ukraine from November 14 to November 30.

#quarantine #ukraine
Interfax-Ukraine
