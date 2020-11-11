Facts

15:50 11.11.2020

Transport to not be suspended during weekend quarantine – Krykliy

1 min read
Transport to not be suspended during weekend quarantine – Krykliy

During the period of national quarantine transport will carry passengers in the number of seats, Infrastructure Minister of Ukraine Vladyslav Krykliy said in his Telegram channel.

According to him, the transport will not be suspended during the weekend quarantine.

"Motor transport, including fixed-route taxis, trolleybuses, trams and the railway will carry passengers in the number of seats. This applies to urban, suburban, intercity, intraregional and interregional services," he said.

The minister also said that the authorities do not plan to restrict internal air carriage.

Tags: #transport #quarantine #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:28 11.11.2020
Ukraine's govt sets conditions for establishments' operation during weekend quarantine

Ukraine's govt sets conditions for establishments' operation during weekend quarantine

14:52 11.11.2020
Ukraine may announce tender for 5G frequencies in Oct 2021 – govt

Ukraine may announce tender for 5G frequencies in Oct 2021 – govt

13:15 11.11.2020
Ukraine hopes for complete settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict based on intl law – MFA

Ukraine hopes for complete settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict based on intl law – MFA

09:31 11.11.2020
Biden ready to work with UK and France to resolve military conflict in eastern Ukraine

Biden ready to work with UK and France to resolve military conflict in eastern Ukraine

09:20 11.11.2020
Ukraine sees another all-time high of 10,611 new COVID-19 cases

Ukraine sees another all-time high of 10,611 new COVID-19 cases

18:47 09.11.2020
Ukraine plans to increase export of agricultural products to $45 bln by 2030 – National Economic Strategy

Ukraine plans to increase export of agricultural products to $45 bln by 2030 – National Economic Strategy

18:20 09.11.2020
Potential of total investment in Ukrainian transport, infrastructure is up to $30 bln – National Economic Strategy

Potential of total investment in Ukrainian transport, infrastructure is up to $30 bln – National Economic Strategy

17:26 09.11.2020
Inflation grows by 1% in Ukraine in Oct, by 2.6% year-over-year – statistics

Inflation grows by 1% in Ukraine in Oct, by 2.6% year-over-year – statistics

15:49 09.11.2020
Ukrainian clinics stop planned operations, switch to urgent cases treatment, patients with COVID-19 only - Liashko

Ukrainian clinics stop planned operations, switch to urgent cases treatment, patients with COVID-19 only - Liashko

12:14 09.11.2020
Ukrainian Fur Breeders Association declares no cases of SARS-CoV-2 mink disease at Ukrainian farms

Ukrainian Fur Breeders Association declares no cases of SARS-CoV-2 mink disease at Ukrainian farms

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's govt sets conditions for establishments' operation during weekend quarantine

Kuleba, Maas discuss prospect of contacts within Normandy format

Ukraine hopes for complete settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict based on intl law – MFA

Zelensky congratulates Poland on Independence Day

Biden ready to work with UK and France to resolve military conflict in eastern Ukraine

LATEST

HACC refuses to challenge prosecutor in Rotterdam + case

Kuleba, Maas discuss prospect of contacts within Normandy format

After annexation of Crimea, information about violation of Ukrainian airspace by Russian aircraft was destroyed - ex-chief of General Staff Zamana

Zelensky congratulates Poland on Independence Day

Ukrainian 'Action Plan' for Donbas taken as basis, but it's too early to talk about specific results - delegation to TCG

Zelensky in phone talk with Merkel notes importance of continuing negotiations in Normandy Four format

Four parties would confidently enter Rada – opinion poll

Russian side blocks checkpoint's work in Donbas – Ukrainian delegation to TCG

Maximum 50% of country's bed capacity can be allocated for COVID-19 patients – Stepanov

Meetings of TCG subgroups held via videoconference on Tuesday

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD