Transport to not be suspended during weekend quarantine – Krykliy

During the period of national quarantine transport will carry passengers in the number of seats, Infrastructure Minister of Ukraine Vladyslav Krykliy said in his Telegram channel.

According to him, the transport will not be suspended during the weekend quarantine.

"Motor transport, including fixed-route taxis, trolleybuses, trams and the railway will carry passengers in the number of seats. This applies to urban, suburban, intercity, intraregional and interregional services," he said.

The minister also said that the authorities do not plan to restrict internal air carriage.