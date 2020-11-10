Facts

12:30 10.11.2020

Four parties would confidently enter Rada – opinion poll

The following political parties: Servant of the People, European Solidarity, Opposition Platform - For Life and Batkivschyna would confidently overcome the 5% electoral barrier if the elections to the Verkhovna Rada were held in the near future, according to the results of the sociological survey conducted by the Razumkov Center sociological service from October 30 to November 5, 2020.

According to the survey, if elections to the Verkhovna Rada were held in the near future, the Servant of the People party would receive relatively large support from voters (19% of all respondents are ready to vote for it, or 28% of those who will take part in the elections and have decided which party to vote for).

In turn, 13% and 21%, respectively, are ready to vote for the European Solidarity political force, while 12% and 16.5%, respectively, for the Opposition Platform - For Life party and some 6% and 8%, respectively, for Batkivschyna.

At the same time, the Strength and Honor party is supported by 3% and 5%, respectively, Svoboda is supported by 2.5% and 4%, respectively, the Holos party is supported by 2% and 3%, respectively, and the Shariy Party – by 2% and 2%, For the Future by 2% and 2%, respectively, the Civic Position party by 1% and 2%, respectively, the Radical Party of Oleh Liashko by 1% and 2%, respectively, the Ukrainian Strategy of Groysman party by 1% and 2%, respectively, the Nash Kray (Our Land) party by 1% and 1% respectively, for the Proposition, Opposition bloc, Victory of Palchevsky parties – less than 1% of the respondents.

The survey was conducted by the Razumkov Center sociological service from October 30 to November 5 by the method of "face-to-face" interviews at the place of residence of the respondents. Some 2,020 respondents aged 18 and over were interviewed in all regions of Ukraine, with the exception of Crimea and the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, according to a sample representing the adult population in terms of basic social and demographic indicators.

The theoretical sampling error does not exceed 2.3% with a probability of 0.95. The survey was conducted as part of the project "The Party System of Ukraine after 2019: Key Features and Prospects for Further Development," carried out by the Razumkov Center in conjunction with the representative office of the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung foundation in Ukraine.

Tags: #poll #verkhovna_rada
