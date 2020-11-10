Facts

11:18 10.11.2020

Meetings of TCG subgroups held via videoconference on Tuesday

On Tuesday, November 10, a meeting of the political and humanitarian subgroups of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) started in the morning by videoconference, and in the afternoon the economic and security subgroups of the TCG will start, the Ukrainian delegation for participation in the TCG said on the Facebook page.

"At 09:00, a meeting of the political and humanitarian subgroups of the Trilateral Contact Group on the settlement of the conflict in Donbas started via videoconference. Agenda includes ensuring the movement of Ukrainian citizens through the checkpoint; exchange of mutually detained persons; development of measures in the field of searching for missing persons. The political subgroup is discussing the 'Action Plan' proposed by head of the delegation Leonid Kravchuk [...] At 14:00, a meeting of the economic subgroup and the subgroup on security will start," the delegation said in the statement released on Tuesday.

According to the information, on Wednesday, November 11, a general meeting of the TCG will be held at the level of heads of delegations.

Tags: #tcg
Завантаження...
Interfax-Ukraine
