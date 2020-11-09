Ukrainian Fur Breeders Association declares no cases of SARS-CoV-2 mink disease at Ukrainian farms

KYIV. Nov 9 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The Association of Fur Breeders of Ukraine, in connection with the detection in six countries of cases of infection with the coronavirus COVID-19 associated with farms for breeding minks, announced that there are no cases of mink with the SARS-CoV-2 virus at Ukrainian farms.

According to a press release from the association, the epidemiological situation at the farms is under control and does not pose a threat to society.

The Association of Fur Breeders of Ukraine assures that strict quarantine measures are being carried out at the Ukrainian mink farms, which are part of the association.

As reported, the COVID-19 coronavirus mutation has been identified in animals at mink farms in Denmark, in connection with which special restrictions have been introduced in Jutland, a region in the north-east of the country. In this part of the country, in particular, they announced the closure of bars and restaurants, stopped public transport, and people from other regions are prohibited from traveling to Jutland. Copenhagen ordered the slaughter of 15-17 million minks.

On November 7, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced the detection of cases of infection with the coronavirus COVID-19 associated with mink farms in five more countries of the world: in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the U.S. and Sweden.