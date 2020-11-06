Facts

11:15 06.11.2020

Macron agrees that Normandy Four meeting should be held as soon as possible - Zelensky

1 min read
Macron agrees that Normandy Four meeting should be held as soon as possible - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is glad that French President Emmanuel Macron agrees with the need for an early meeting of the leaders of the Normandy format states.

"I am glad that Emmanuel Macron agrees that the meeting of the Normandy Four should be held as soon as possible. Ukraine is steadily fulfilling the Paris agreements and is already ready to open two checkpoints on the disengagement line [in Donbas]," he wrote on his Twitter following the results conversation with his French colleague.

Tags: #zelensky #normandy_format #macron
