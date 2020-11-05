Facts

09:44 05.11.2020

Ukraine sees another all-time high of new coronavirus cases, 193 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine has seen another all-time high of new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, 9,850, as well as 193 coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, Health Minister of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov has said.

"Over the past day, Ukraine recorded 9,850 new COVID-19 cases including 369 children and 514 medical workers. Also, 1,269 people were hospitalized, 193 died, and 8,378 recovered over that period," Stepanov said on Facebook on Thursday morning.

