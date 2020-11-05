Ukraine may join production of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov and UK Ambassador in Kyiv Melinda Simmons have discussed the possibility of producing a coronavirus vaccine at Ukrainian enterprises.

"We discussed a further strategy to ensure medical assistance should the epidemic situation worsen in Ukraine, a potential strengthening of quarantine measures, and issues concerning the development of a Ukrainian COVID-19 vaccine. In particular, I noted that the [Ukrainian] Health Ministry is keeping in touch with company AstraZeneca, which together with Oxford University is developing a coronavirus vaccine the production of which could start shortly. We also discussed the possibility of involving Ukrainian enterprises in manufacturing this vaccine," Stepanov wrote on Facebook.

Hopefully, Ukraine will be among the first countries to receive this vaccine, he said.