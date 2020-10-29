Facts

13:04 29.10.2020

EU considers Constitutional Court's decision as basis for suspension of visa-free travel – media

2 min read
EU considers Constitutional Court's decision as basis for suspension of visa-free travel – media

The European Union has disabled the decisions of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine on the activities of anti-corruption agencies, the Yevropeiska Pravda (European Truth) newspaper said, citing a letter from representative of Ukraine to the EU, Ambassador Mykola Tochytsky to Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna.

"As our contacts unofficially note so far, the Constitutional Court of Ukraine decision No. 13-r/2020, which abolished the key anti-corruption powers of the NACP [National Agency for Corruption Prevention], criminal liability for inaccurate declaration, is a sufficient reason for the European Commission to start a mechanism for suspending the visa-free travel regime," the ambassador said in the letter.

It is noted that one of the official triggers for the launch of the mechanism for suspending the "visa-free" is avoiding of the third state the criteria, as a result of which a visa-free regime was introduced.

As stated in the letter, the independence, institutional capacity and sustainability of infrastructure, especially anti-corruption, is a criterion for achieving a number of short-term and strategic goals in relations with the EU, including: maintaining a visa-free travel regime for Ukrainian citizens to the EU; cooperation with the International Monetary Fund, which is a prerequisite for Ukraine's receiving macro-financial assistance from the EU in the amount of EUR 1.2 billion to ensure financial and economic stabilization in the country; integration into the EU energy market (it is about the independence of the National Commission for Energy, Housing and Utilities Regulation); the spread of the internal market regime in the field of telecommunications in Ukraine, the conclusion of an agreement on mutual recognition of electronic trust services; integration into a single digital market (independence of the Ukrainian Intellectual Property Institute), etc.

"Taking into account the above, and in order to prevent the development of an unfavorable scenario, we would suggest in a short time to create a high-level working group to develop amendments to the Constitution of Ukraine, which would also include representatives of the Verkhovna Rada, the Presidential Administration of Ukraine [President's Office], judicial government, academia and civil society," the ambassador said in the letter.

Thus, the key task of the working group is to determine the processing of amendments to the Constitution of Ukraine, which would provide for the powers of the Verkhovna Rada to create government agency with a special status.

Tags: #eu #constitutional_court #visa_free
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:22 29.10.2020
Stefanishyna on Constitutional Court's decision: There are forces within the country interested in depriving Ukrainians of visa-free regime, I assure you: they won't succeed

Stefanishyna on Constitutional Court's decision: There are forces within the country interested in depriving Ukrainians of visa-free regime, I assure you: they won't succeed

16:13 29.10.2020
Ambassadors of G7 countries to Ukraine alarmed by efforts to undo anti-corruption reform: Ukraine must not go back to past

Ambassadors of G7 countries to Ukraine alarmed by efforts to undo anti-corruption reform: Ukraine must not go back to past

15:08 29.10.2020
Rada to quickly react to Constitutional Court's decision to cancel e-declaration – Razumkov

Rada to quickly react to Constitutional Court's decision to cancel e-declaration – Razumkov

11:37 29.10.2020
Zelensky convenes urgent closed meeting of NSDC due to impact on country's achievements in anti-corruption sector – President's Office

Zelensky convenes urgent closed meeting of NSDC due to impact on country's achievements in anti-corruption sector – President's Office

10:47 29.10.2020
About 100 cases of inaccurate declaration to be closed after decision of Constitutional Court - Sytnyk

About 100 cases of inaccurate declaration to be closed after decision of Constitutional Court - Sytnyk

10:44 29.10.2020
Although Constitutional Court's decision is serious blow, it still does not destroy Ukraine's interaction with Western partners – Kuleba

Although Constitutional Court's decision is serious blow, it still does not destroy Ukraine's interaction with Western partners – Kuleba

18:00 28.10.2020
Constitutional Court recognizes non-constitutional provisions of prevention of corruption law, criminal liability for declaring false information

Constitutional Court recognizes non-constitutional provisions of prevention of corruption law, criminal liability for declaring false information

10:26 13.10.2020
Ukraine to join imposed EU sanctions against Belarus – Kuleba

Ukraine to join imposed EU sanctions against Belarus – Kuleba

16:15 12.10.2020
Ukraine, Poland intend to cooperate for further European integration

Ukraine, Poland intend to cooperate for further European integration

16:56 07.10.2020
Ukraine to introduce zero duty on wine imports from EU from 2021 - UN FAO

Ukraine to introduce zero duty on wine imports from EU from 2021 - UN FAO

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Stefanishyna on Constitutional Court's decision: There are forces within the country interested in depriving Ukrainians of visa-free regime, I assure you: they won't succeed

Ambassadors of G7 countries to Ukraine alarmed by efforts to undo anti-corruption reform: Ukraine must not go back to past

Rada to quickly react to Constitutional Court's decision to cancel e-declaration – Razumkov

OSCE Permanent Council to discuss on Friday ceasefire violation in Donbas, due to which soldier of Armed Forces wounded – Arestovych

Zelensky convenes urgent closed meeting of NSDC due to impact on country's achievements in anti-corruption sector – President's Office

LATEST

UNICEF donates 150 oxygen concentrators for COVID-19 patients to Ukraine

Zelensky's poll aimed at mobilizing Servant of People voters, president does not seek to keep promises – experts

Ukraine is ready to move on in relations with Hungary, but on basis of mutual respect - Kuleba

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire four times over past day, one Ukrainian soldier wounded - JFO HQ

OSCE Permanent Council to discuss on Friday ceasefire violation in Donbas, due to which soldier of Armed Forces wounded – Arestovych

Local elections in Ukraine pass calmly - UWC international mission

Rada's press service cancels decision to revoke accreditation of number of media outlets

TCG tasks political subgroup to urgently develop action plan on resolving conflict in Donbas – Grau

Zelensky initiates consultations with High Council of Justice to 'settle issue' of District Administrative Court

Ukraine registers 7,342 COVID-19 cases per day, 2,990 recovered, 113 died – NSDC

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD