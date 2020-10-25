Poll initiated by Zelensky takes place in 55% of polling stations across Ukraine – OPORA

A national poll initiated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is taking place near 55% of polling stations throughout Ukraine, and volunteers conducting it do not work at almost half of the polling stations, Chairman of the board of the OPORA civil network Olha Aivazovska has said.

"The OPORA civil network inspected how many polling stations have interviewers who conduct the president's poll. As of this hour, about 55% of polling stations have them, 45% do not. The margin of error in the national poll is 4%," Aivazovska wrote in the Facebook page on Sunday afternoon.

According to her, the coverage of polling stations by volunteers is much higher in the south of the country and much lower in the west. "The largest number of polling stations is covered in the south of 78.65%, the smallest number of 37.81% in the west, some 55.79% in the center and 56.87% in the east," Aivazovska said.

As reported, on October 13, President Zelensky announced the national poll in Ukraine on the day of local elections on October 25, in which citizens will be asked to answer five questions.

As planned, the poll is conducted near the polling stations where local elections are held by volunteers, with whom civil contracts are concluded.