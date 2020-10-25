Voter turnout in Kyiv as of 13:00 is about 16% - Dpty head of city district election commission

About 16% of voters voted in the elections of the mayor of Kyiv and deputies of the city council of the capital as of 13:00 on Sunday, said deputy chairman of Kyiv city territorial election commission Mykola Nylov.

"According to information from the regional territorial election commissions in the city of Kyiv, which collected data on the turnout, at 13:00 today, the turnout in Kyiv is approximately 16%. Compared to the parliamentary elections of 2019, this is less, then the turnout was more than 20%," said Nylov at a briefing at Kyiv City State Administration on Sunday.

According to the deputy chairman of the city election commission, the smallest number of Kyiv residents came to the polling stations in the Solomiansky district of the capital - about 14%, and the largest number of citizens voted in the Obolonsky district of Kyiv - just over 17%.