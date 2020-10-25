Facts

15:40 25.10.2020

CVU records violation of sanitary measures, illegal campaigning, non-admission of observers to some polling stations

2 min read

Observers from the Committee of Voters of Ukraine (CVU) have recorded a number of violations at polling stations on the day of local elections in Ukraine as of 12:00, including violations of sanitary measures on election day and a number of facts of illegal campaigning in most regions of Ukraine.

It was also recorded that observers were not allowed to enter certain polling stations, including observers from CVU, the opening of polling stations was delayed, violations related to "presidential poll" on election day were recorded, a press release following the Sunday's briefing entitled "Major Problems on Election Day: CVU's Assessment" says.

CVU experts said that anti-epidemic measures are often carried out at the expense of benefactors, philanthropists, and members of commissions. The members of the election commission are forced to perform the functions of technical workers: cleaning up, disinfecting. In many regions, the absence of protective shields for members of election commissions or their inadequate quality was noted. Observers report malfunctioning of thermometers, no booths for voters with fever, queues with disruption of social distancing and mask regime.

Regarding the nationwide poll initiated by the president, the facts of illegal campaigning by interviewers were recorded. In addition, in most cases, the interviewers started their work at 10:00, the survey is not conducted at all polling stations which indicates its bias. The poll was carried out completely openly, the questionnaire was conducted using improvised means, including poles, voting booths. "The marking of the questionnaires is made in the style of the party Servant of the People. CVU experts called the latter a manipulation," the message says.

Facts of mass illegal campaigning on election day were also recorded: sending messages, using masks with party symbols, distributing information materials that have signs of technologies aimed at influencing voter turnout.

СVU also notes that not all voters understand how to fill out the ballot correctly. "There have been cases when older people entered the booth without understanding how to fill out the ballot, then went out and asked the commission members or other voters. This problem is especially common in small towns," the message says.

Tags: #violation #cvu #election
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:02 25.10.2020
Klympush-Tsintsadze calls on Ukraine's Foreign Ministry to respond to Szijjártó's appeal to support one of parties in local elections in Ukraine

Klympush-Tsintsadze calls on Ukraine's Foreign Ministry to respond to Szijjártó's appeal to support one of parties in local elections in Ukraine

16:48 25.10.2020
Highest voter turnout as of 13:00 is 26% in Odesa region (no Odesa city), lowest is 14% in Chernivtsi, Ivano-Frankivsk regions – CEC

Highest voter turnout as of 13:00 is 26% in Odesa region (no Odesa city), lowest is 14% in Chernivtsi, Ivano-Frankivsk regions – CEC

15:45 25.10.2020
Voter turnout in Kyiv as of 13:00 is about 16% - Dpty head of city district election commission

Voter turnout in Kyiv as of 13:00 is about 16% - Dpty head of city district election commission

15:18 25.10.2020
OPORA observers haven't recorded facts of illegal ballot stuffing by noon

OPORA observers haven't recorded facts of illegal ballot stuffing by noon

15:03 25.10.2020
Interior Ministry attracts aviation to ensure security of elections

Interior Ministry attracts aviation to ensure security of elections

14:57 25.10.2020
Administrative protocol for hooliganism drawn up against Femen activist got naked in front of Zelensky – police

Administrative protocol for hooliganism drawn up against Femen activist got naked in front of Zelensky – police

14:26 25.10.2020
Voter turnout at local elections as of 12:00 is 13.5% - OPORA

Voter turnout at local elections as of 12:00 is 13.5% - OPORA

13:34 25.10.2020
Police record 1,280 messages about possible violations of electoral process since start of voting – Interior Ministry

Police record 1,280 messages about possible violations of electoral process since start of voting – Interior Ministry

13:02 25.10.2020
More than 7,700 citizens vote at home in Kyiv - Kyiv City Administration

More than 7,700 citizens vote at home in Kyiv - Kyiv City Administration

12:18 25.10.2020
No one conducting poll initiated by Zelensky at many polling stations in Kyiv, at others volunteers working without tables

No one conducting poll initiated by Zelensky at many polling stations in Kyiv, at others volunteers working without tables

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Four polling stations for local elections in Ukraine not yet opened – Interior ministry

In Ukraine, beds for patients with COVID-19 are occupied by 61% - Health Ministry

SBU detains members of organization funded by MPs to participate in raider seizures, protest actions

State Customs Service to receive chief in coming days – Finance minister

New epidemic zoning from Oct 26: Ivano-Frankivsk, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Rivne, Sumy, Ternopil, Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, Chernivtsi, Chernihiv in 'red' zone

LATEST

Voter turnout in Ukraine as of 16:00 is 27% – OPORA

Russian-occupation forces do not open fire in Donbas since midnight – JFO HQ

European Solidarity notes low level of organization of local elections

Over 40 people detained at Sunday protests throughout Belarus for now - rights campaigners

'Zelensky's poll' is biggest electoral fraud in Ukraine's history – Poroshenko

Kharkiv police receives 130 reports of election violations, seven cases initiated

Police checking one more fact of 'carousels,' eight reports of mining not confirmed – Klymenko

CEC: LARGEST VOTER TURNOUT AS OF 13:00 IS 26% IN ODESA REGION (NO ODESA CITY), LOWEST IS 14% IN CHERNIVTSI, IVANO-FRANKIVSK REGIONS

Poll initiated by Zelensky takes place in 55% of polling stations across Ukraine – OPORA

Over 10 people detained at Sunday protests throughout Belarus for now - rights campaigners

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD