CVU records violation of sanitary measures, illegal campaigning, non-admission of observers to some polling stations

Observers from the Committee of Voters of Ukraine (CVU) have recorded a number of violations at polling stations on the day of local elections in Ukraine as of 12:00, including violations of sanitary measures on election day and a number of facts of illegal campaigning in most regions of Ukraine.

It was also recorded that observers were not allowed to enter certain polling stations, including observers from CVU, the opening of polling stations was delayed, violations related to "presidential poll" on election day were recorded, a press release following the Sunday's briefing entitled "Major Problems on Election Day: CVU's Assessment" says.

CVU experts said that anti-epidemic measures are often carried out at the expense of benefactors, philanthropists, and members of commissions. The members of the election commission are forced to perform the functions of technical workers: cleaning up, disinfecting. In many regions, the absence of protective shields for members of election commissions or their inadequate quality was noted. Observers report malfunctioning of thermometers, no booths for voters with fever, queues with disruption of social distancing and mask regime.

Regarding the nationwide poll initiated by the president, the facts of illegal campaigning by interviewers were recorded. In addition, in most cases, the interviewers started their work at 10:00, the survey is not conducted at all polling stations which indicates its bias. The poll was carried out completely openly, the questionnaire was conducted using improvised means, including poles, voting booths. "The marking of the questionnaires is made in the style of the party Servant of the People. CVU experts called the latter a manipulation," the message says.

Facts of mass illegal campaigning on election day were also recorded: sending messages, using masks with party symbols, distributing information materials that have signs of technologies aimed at influencing voter turnout.

СVU also notes that not all voters understand how to fill out the ballot correctly. "There have been cases when older people entered the booth without understanding how to fill out the ballot, then went out and asked the commission members or other voters. This problem is especially common in small towns," the message says.