21:48 16.03.2023

Sexual violence, threat of its use against women and men are important aspects of torture by Russians - UN Commission

The Russian authorities have committed a wide range of violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law in various regions of Ukraine, many of which constitute war crimes, according to a new report by the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine.

As noted in the report presented at a press conference on Thursday, the Commission found numerous cases of sexual and gender-based violence committed by Russians during searches of residential buildings in settlements that were under their control, as well as during illegal imprisonment.

“Sexual violence amounting to torture and the threat of such against women and men have been important aspects of the torture exercised by Russian authorities,” the Commission said.

The Commission recommends that all violations and crimes be investigated and those responsible brought to justice at both the national and international levels.

To prepare the report, the Commission visited 56 localities and asked for 348 women and 247 men. The Commission's investigators inspected the places of destruction, burials, places of detention and torture, as well as the remains of weapons, having familiarized themselves with a large number of documents and reports.

