19:33 29.08.2023

Mayor of Bolhrad, deputy of Town Council violate law on state language

 Commissioner for the Protection of the state language Taras Kremin drew up protocols on an administrative offense in the use of the state language by Bolhrad mayor and a deputy of Bolhrad Town Council of Odesa region.

"According to the results of the implementation of state control measures on the use of the state language by Bolhrad Town Council of Odesa region, a violation of the requirements of the legislation on the state language was established by Bolhrad mayor and a deputy of Bolhrad Town Council," the press service of the language Ombudsman said on the official website on Tuesday.

In particular, it is about the violation by these persons of a number of articles of the law "On ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state language" in the exercise of their powers during the session of the Town Council, which took place at the end of June.

It is noted that in his explanations regarding the use of a non-state language in the performance of his powers, Bolhrad mayor noted that during the plenary session there was a discussion during which he switched to a non-state language.

"The deputy explained her use of a non-state language by the fact that her colleagues do not understand the state language," the message says.

Thus, according to the results of the implementation of control measures, an appropriate act and protocols on an administrative offense have been drawn up.

