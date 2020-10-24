Facts

16:03 24.10.2020

In Kryvyi Rih, unknown persons block office of mayoral candidates

KYIV. Oct 24 (Interfax-Ukraine) –The police opened criminal proceedings on the fact of blocking the office of one of the candidates for mayor of Kryvyi Rih. Unknown persons parked a car at the front door, blocking the entrance and exit to the premises, the Kryvyi Rih police department reports.

"On October 23, employees of the Metallurgic Police Department took measures to stop blocking access to the building. Cars were removed with the help of a tow truck and delivered to the police station. Now police officers are identifying persons involved in this offense," said the message on the Facebook page on Saturday.

On this fact, criminal proceedings were initiated under Part 1 of Article 157 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obstruction of the exercise of the electoral right or the right to participate in a referendum, the work of an election commission or the activities of an official observer).

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in form of restriction of freedom or imprisonment for up to three years.

Since the beginning of the election campaign, the police of Kryvyi Rih have received 109 reports of violations of electoral legislation, drawn up nine administrative protocols and opened three criminal proceedings.

Tags: #candidate #violation #dnepropetrovsk
